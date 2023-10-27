Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school participated in Savlon Hand Wash Activity, aimed to promote essential hygiene practices among students. Anuj, Operations in charge of the Savlon Swasth Mission, engaged the little ones in the fun session and gave them a crucial message of the importance of handwashing in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. To put theory into practice, students were encouraged to follow the eight essential steps of proper handwashing. The children were asked questions related to hand hygiene. Those who answered correctly were rewarded, making the learning experience not only informative but also fun.