Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school participated in Savlon Hand Wash Activity, aimed to promote essential hygiene practices among students. Anuj, Operations in charge of the Savlon Swasth Mission, engaged the little ones in the fun session and gave them a crucial message of the importance of handwashing in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. To put theory into practice, students were encouraged to follow the eight essential steps of proper handwashing. The children were asked questions related to hand hygiene. Those who answered correctly were rewarded, making the learning experience not only informative but also fun.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...