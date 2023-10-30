Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

To celebrate Dasehra, the school organised a vibrant assembly that summarised the spirit of the festival. The assembly featured a range of activities, including thought-sharing, Hindi speech delivery, poetry recitation, mesmerising dance performance, and a thought-provoking conversation between Ravan and Hanuman, highlighting the importance of devotion and humility. Apart from the assembly, students of Class I, II and III engaged in show-and-tell sessions, sharing stories related to Dasehra. In Classes IV and V, an inter-house roleplay competition vividly brought the Ramayana to life, focusing on the Dasehra theme. Students of Class VI and VII showcased their artistic talents in an inter-house poster-making competition, illustrating the essence of Dasehra through a spectrum of colours and designs. To create a festive ambience, the boards of all classrooms were adorned with Dasehra-themed decorations.