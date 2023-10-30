Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

To celebrate Dasehra, the school organised a vibrant assembly that summarised the spirit of the festival. The assembly featured a range of activities, including thought-sharing, Hindi speech delivery, poetry recitation, mesmerising dance performance, and a thought-provoking conversation between Ravan and Hanuman, highlighting the importance of devotion and humility. Apart from the assembly, students of Class I, II and III engaged in show-and-tell sessions, sharing stories related to Dasehra. In Classes IV and V, an inter-house roleplay competition vividly brought the Ramayana to life, focusing on the Dasehra theme. Students of Class VI and VII showcased their artistic talents in an inter-house poster-making competition, illustrating the essence of Dasehra through a spectrum of colours and designs. To create a festive ambience, the boards of all classrooms were adorned with Dasehra-themed decorations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
S Jaishankar meets family members of 8 Indians given death sentence in Qatar
Conveys to the family members that the government would make...
Toll in AP train accident rises to 14; CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit mishap site
The locomotive pilots of Rayagada passenger and a guard of t...
Kerala blasts toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries
12 others in ICU from the incident; 4 in a critical conditio...
Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, to return to India for meeting her children
She will return to Pakistan after meeting her kids