Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school conducted enlightening sessions on enhancing awareness on child safety and protection, with particular emphasis on the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. The first session, which was designed for the school’s support staff, bus drivers and attendants, revolved around the paramount importance of safety and awareness under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Advocate Vibha Dhiman, from the High Court illuminated the intricacies of the law and its significance in protecting children from sexual offenses. The primary and junior wing students received a special session on child safety conducted by Manjula Sularia, a representative from the Prasanchetas Foundation. Sularia’s session was designed to engage and educate the students about recognising and addressing potential threats and dangers, thus fostering a secure and caring atmosphere for all primary and junior students. The concept of ‘good touch and bad touch’ was included as a vital component of child safety education.