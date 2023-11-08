Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school conducted enlightening sessions on enhancing awareness on child safety and protection, with particular emphasis on the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. The first session, which was designed for the school’s support staff, bus drivers and attendants, revolved around the paramount importance of safety and awareness under the provisions of the POCSO Act. Advocate Vibha Dhiman, from the High Court illuminated the intricacies of the law and its significance in protecting children from sexual offenses. The primary and junior wing students received a special session on child safety conducted by Manjula Sularia, a representative from the Prasanchetas Foundation. Sularia’s session was designed to engage and educate the students about recognising and addressing potential threats and dangers, thus fostering a secure and caring atmosphere for all primary and junior students. The concept of ‘good touch and bad touch’ was included as a vital component of child safety education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...