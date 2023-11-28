Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Student members of the Science Club of the school went on an educational trip to the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur. The excursion proved to be a captivating experience for the young minds. Accompanied by their science educators, Manmohan Singh and Shilpa, the students delved into the vibrant world of flora, discovering an array of plant species within the picturesque Botanical Garden. The students actively engaged in identifying and studying different species of plants, showcasing their enthusiasm for scientific exploration.
