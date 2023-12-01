Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of KG of the school presented the Winter Fiesta 2023, a delightful extravaganza of talent and creativity. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer was the chief guest. The event commenced with the arrival of dignitaries, marked by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Parents were enthralled, as their little ones showcased a spectrum of performances. The programme unfolded with a captivating welcome dance, setting the tone for a morning filled with artistic expressions. KG students mesmerized the audience with diverse presentations, including a captivating show-and-tell, an enchanting rhyme titled ‘Let’s plant a tree’, and thought-provoking skits and dances advocating the importance of saving trees. The programme concluded on a patriotic note with the rendition of the national anthem, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the students, parents, and school staff. School Principal Vijaya Sidhu applauded the students for their outstanding performances. She also extended her appreciation to the teachers for their tireless efforts in nurturing and guiding the little students.