Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated their annual sports day. The event began with a cheerful parade by tiny tots. The little ones of play way also presented a delightful dance. From fitness exercises to team drills and engaging races, the children kept the audience thoroughly absorbed. Games for the parents witnessed lively participation. Medals and prizes were given away by chief guest Col JS Narang (retd), founder administrator of the school. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the youngest members of the school and teachers for their outstanding efforts.
