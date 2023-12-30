Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Suyash, a Class XII student of the school, has been granted the prestigious Certificate of Patent issued by the Patent Office of India for his innovative frame for a Quadcopter. This certification not only acknowledges the uniqueness of his project but also highlights the importance of fostering inventive thinking among students. The young innovator showcased his ground-breaking idea within the India flying community, where he not only garnered valuable feedback from enthusiasts but also caught the attention of industry leaders. Suyash’s Quadcopter project, showcasing a remarkable blend of creativity and technological prowess, is a carbon fibre frame for a recreational RC-quadcopter to be competitively made in India. The frame is a chassis for mounting components such as electronics, motors, batteries, etc. This frame has been tried and tested by some of the top drone racing pilots in India and has been proved to have outstanding performance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.