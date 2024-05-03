Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

NCC enrolment process was conducted at the school under the leadership of Colonel Paramjit Singh. Assisted by a dedicated team, including Hawaldar Dinesh Kumar, Pawan, and Naib Subedar Ajay Kumar, the enrolment process commenced with comprehensive physical and medical tests. These assessments were complemented by insightful interviews, where aspiring cadets were engaged in discussions encompassing general topics, thereby evaluating their suitability for the NCC programme. A rigorous written test was taken to gauge the academic preparedness of the candidates. Throughout the process, the school students received unwavering support from School NCC caretaker ANO Sachin Garg and physical educator Rajveer Kaur, who ensured smooth coordination and supervision, reflecting the school’s dedication to fostering the holistic development of its students.

