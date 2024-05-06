Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of the school clinched the first prize at the first Model Indian Girls Parliament (MIGP). The first MIGP was organised by Yuvsatta, an NGO. it was held at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B Chandigarh. A team of seven talented girls from the school participated in the event and emerged victorious, clinching the first prize. Under the guidance of their mentor, Ambika, the team showcased exceptional skills and knowledge on the chosen topic of “Solutions of WWW – Water and Waste Management in Chandigarh”. The team, comprising Riya Raj, Mannat, Anhadreet, Vanshika, Tavleen, Sania and Vishakha, presented their ideas with utmost confidence, supported by a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation.

