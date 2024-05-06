Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Students of the school clinched the first prize at the first Model Indian Girls Parliament (MIGP). The first MIGP was organised by Yuvsatta, an NGO. it was held at Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B Chandigarh. A team of seven talented girls from the school participated in the event and emerged victorious, clinching the first prize. Under the guidance of their mentor, Ambika, the team showcased exceptional skills and knowledge on the chosen topic of “Solutions of WWW – Water and Waste Management in Chandigarh”. The team, comprising Riya Raj, Mannat, Anhadreet, Vanshika, Tavleen, Sania and Vishakha, presented their ideas with utmost confidence, supported by a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams