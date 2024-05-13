Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school organised investiture ceremony for junior wing. The ceremony was attended by school Adviser Vijaya Sidhu and Principal Anisha Ghuman. The event commenced with the welcome of the dignitaries by tiny tots of the school, who presented them bouquets. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp of knowledge and wisdom, symbolising a bright future for the new student leaders. The adviser, principal and all thouse wardens were invited to kindle the lamp, marking the beginning of

the ceremony. Vijaya Sidhu pinned badge on Junior Head Boy Akshay of Class V-A, while Anisha Ghuman bestowed the badge upon Junior Head Girl Sarah Khajuria of Class V-B. The newly appointed council members took an oath of duty, led by Principal Anisha Ghuman, reinforcing their commitment to their roles and responsibilities. The school choir added to the festivities with a melodious rendition titled “Congratulation” aimed at inspiring the student council. The ceremony concluded with the junior head boy issuing the command to march back, signifying the readiness of the student council to take on their new roles with enthusiasm and discipline.