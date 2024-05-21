Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Chhavi, a Class X student of the school, has won the consolation prize at the Sahitya Charitable Welfare Society’s inter-school declamation contest. The event, held at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, focused on ‘Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference’ in commemoration of World No Tobacco Day. Chhavi’s speech highlighted the detrimental effects of tobacco and advocated for safeguarding children from the tobacco industry’s influence. Her insightful presentation and passionate advocacy earned her recognition and applause from the judges and audience. The Sahitya Charitable Welfare Society congratulated Chhavi on her achievement and encouraged her to continue raising awareness about critical health issues.

