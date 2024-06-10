Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school wrapped up its Annual Prize Distribution Week celebrating academic excellence, co-curricular achievements and sports prowess. Students excelling in academics, art, dance, singing and various sports like football, volleyball, badminton, cricket, lawn tennis, athletics and yoga were recognised with trophies. More than 725 prizes and certificates were distributed to achievers from different classes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...
Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7
Among the 7 ministers sworn in on Sunday are Nirmala Sithara...