Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, organises healthy tiffin activity

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, conducted a healthy tiffin activity for students of pre-nursery to promote awareness of healthy eating habits and nutritious food choices. The children brought healthy tiffin boxes from home, which were checked by Dr Indu. She guided the young learners on the importance of a balanced diet, highlighting the benefits of fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods while encouraging them to avoid junk food. The activity helped the little learners understand the importance of healthy eating for proper growth and development.

Advertisement