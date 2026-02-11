Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh students shine at athletics championship

Students brought laurels to the institution by winning a total of 27 medals - 12 gold, seven silver and eight bronze - at the Inter-School Athletics State Championship 2025-26. The championship was organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh, at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Competing across the U-17 and U-19 categories, the school athletes displayed remarkable teamwork, determination, and sportsmanship in various track and field events. The relay teams delivered exceptional performances, securing multiple gold medals in the 4×100 m and 4×400 m relay events. Kush Dahiya stood out by winning a bronze medal in 200 m and a silver medal in 400 m, in addition to contributing to the relay victories. Amit Yadav, Dinkar, Ashwin Rao and Surya further strengthened the school's medal tally with commendable performances in relay races. In individual events, Pavit Singh clinched a bronze medal in 800 m, while Baani secured a silver medal in the 1500 m. Aarya added to the school's glory by winning bronze in the 400 m and silver in the long jump. Several other students, including Gurnoor, Alina and Harkirat, also contributed bronze medals in relay and sprint events. Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the students and the sports department for their dedication, hard work and outstanding achievements.

