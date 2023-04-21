Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chd

Tiny tots of Pre-Nursery were welcomed at the school. Teachers engaged the children in a variety of activities. An orientation programme was held for the parents to inform them about the school history, mission statement, activities and forthcoming events. The school counsellor gave a presentation on how parents could handle children going to the school for the first time. This was followed by an interactive talk by paediatrician Dr Vikram Bedi, who provided input on health and nutrition for the children, and he also told them how to deal with their ailments. Parents were taken for a round of the school and to the school canteen to enjoy healthy snacks.