Saint Soldier International School Sector 28, Chd

The school organised its annual prize distribution week for the session 2022-23 to confer recognition on students who excelled in the fields of academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Over 650 prizes were given away to the students from Classes Pre-Primary to XII. They were awarded with certificates and trophies by Principal Vijaya Sidhu. The Coordinators, Sports Coaches and Art Education teachers also presented awards to the students for excelling in various games like football, volleyball, cricket, athletics, taekwondo and yoga as well as dance, art and singing. As many as 40 students were awarded 100 per cent attendance. Mohammad Arham of Pre Nursery Class was specially awarded for being present every day of the session. Teacher Seema Rana was also awarded and appreciated for 100 per cent attendance.