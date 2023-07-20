Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chd

The school recently organised an inter-house soft board display Competition for senior students. The event provided a platform for the students to display their artistic skills and imagination in decorating their respective soft boards. Each house adorned their boards with vibrant colours, intricate designs and captivating themes. Aravalli House emerged winner with their stunning display titled ‘Art forms of India’ with a beautiful portrayal of diverse artistic heritage of India, capturing the essence of various art forms from different regions of the country. Shiwalik House stood second by showcasing the theme of ‘Panchtatva’. The display of Nilgiri House revolved around the theme ‘Sharing is caring’ and won the third position. Himalaya House presented their board on ‘Our developing India’.