Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
The school organised two first-aid training workshops in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Punjab Branch, aiming to equip teachers with essential life-saving skills. The faculty gained hands-on training in handling medical emergencies, CPR and basic first-aid techniques. The sessions were led by experienced master trainers from the Indian Red Cross Society, Dr Sheela, Dr Shaina Verma and Amrinder Singh, who provided in-depth training on emergency response, wound care and safety measures in case of accidents or health crises. The workshops were highly interactive, involving demonstrations, practical exercises and real-life case studies to ensure that participants gained confidence in applying first aid techniques effectively. Following the training sessions, an assessment was conducted to evaluate the participants’ proficiency.

