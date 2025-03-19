Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The play way class at the school was filled with joy and vibrant colours as children celebrated Holi. Dancing to traditional music and sharing sweets, they embraced the spirit of unity and festivity. Dressed in bright marigold hues, the young learners created colourful Holi cards, showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm. The event not only welcomed the arrival of spring but also fostered joy, friendship, and cultural appreciation among the children, creating lasting memories of togetherness and happiness.