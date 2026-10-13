Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh holds rally to promote cleanliness

The NSS Wing of the school organised an awareness rally in Hallo Majra to promote cleanliness, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and awareness of drug abuse. The volunteers visited different parts of the locality, interacting with residents and encouraging them to maintain cleanliness, avoid littering and use dustbins. Under the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’, they highlighted the harmful physical, social and educational effects of drug addiction, particularly among young people. Through slogans and community interaction, the volunteers promoted healthy lifestyles and advocated a clean, drug-free society. The initiative also fostered social responsibility, leadership skills and a spirit of community service among the students.

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