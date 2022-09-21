Saint Soldier Int'l School, Chd

The school organised a workshop for teachers on Ergonomics. it was conducted by Dr Anita Rana, a physiotherapist from Ivy Hospital, Panchkula. The teachers were enlightened about the art and science of ergonomics. They were informed about the effects of wrong body postures that can lead to muscular skeletal disorders. She outlined various preventive measures to avoid muscular stress. Teachers actively participated in the exercises demonstrated by the doctor.
