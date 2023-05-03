Saint Soldier Int'l School, Sec 28, Chandigarh

Labour Day was observed at the schoool to acknowledge and honour the school support staff. Students of Class XI and XII presented a special assembly to express their gratitude. The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Amanjot of Class XII gave a speech to enlighten the students and staff about the contribution of support staff to school and society. The students enacted a role play wherein they conveyed their gratitude to the school guards, attendants, sweepers, peons and gardeners. They encouraged the learners to recognise the dignity of labour through their act. The school choir presented a song, which lauded the ceaseless efforts of the workforce of the nation and the school helpers in particular. Simrat Soni of Class XII presented a poem for the support staff present, expressing her thanks.On the occasion, School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer, and Principal Vijaya Sidhu, felicitated the support staff of the school with gifts as a token for the hard work put in by them. To conclude the special assembly, Class XI presented a dance with a message of recognising the dignity of labour.