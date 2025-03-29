DT
Home / The School Tribune / Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
The school organised an insightful and empowering training session on ‘Mental Health Awareness’ for the staff. Led by Dr Kriti Anand from a local hospital, the session aimed to foster a deeper understanding of mental well-being. Parvinder Malhi, senior coordinator, extended a warm welcome to the resource person. Through engaging discussions, the workshop helped participants recognise early signs of mental health concerns, explore effective coping strategies, and understand the role of professional support. The interactive Q&A session and group discussions successfully provided valuable takeaways, equipping the school staff with practical knowledge to promote a supportive environment.

