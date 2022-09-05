Saint Soldier Int'l School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school arranged a “career guidance programme for the students of Class X, XI and XII. The resource persons were Prabal Moudgil, career counsellor at Career Prabhu Education, and Anushka Verma, alumni of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Moudgil inspired all the young minds with a detailed discussion on the ample opportunities and career options presently available for science, commerce and arts streams. He presented interesting analogies and compelling anecdotes to prove that career option should always be according to one’s nature and aptitude. He also emphasised on the importance of internships and apprenticeships for the students. The session ended with a lively question-answer session. One-to-one career counselling was also provided for the parents by career counsellors Shivangi Arora (for CLAT), Pankhuri Aggarwal and Sandeep Chaudhary.