Saint Soldier relay team claims silver

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, announced that its Under-17 Boys’ 4 × 100 m relay team won the silver medal at the CBSE National Athletics Championship 2026–27, held at Punjabi University, Patiala, from 15 to 20 October 2026. The prestigious championship was organised by Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala. The competition attracted athletes from various Indian clusters and international zones, including Nepal, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, making it a highly competitive sporting event. The medal-winning team comprised Pranav Thakur, Amit Yadav of Class XI, and Kush Dahiya, Ashwin Rao and Dinkar Singh of Class X. The athletes displayed remarkable speed, coordination, determination and teamwork while competing against talented participants from across India and international zones. School Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the team and its coach, Surinder Pal Singh, on the achievement.
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