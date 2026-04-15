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Home / The School Tribune / Saint Soldier school conducts Mathematics Lab Implementation Training programme

Saint Soldier school conducts Mathematics Lab Implementation Training programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, conducted a two-day Mathematics Lab Implementation Training programme aimed at enhancing teachers' pedagogical skills through activity-based and experiential learning approaches. The first day of the training focused on the use of manipulatives. Teachers actively participated in hands-on sessions using a wide range of teaching aids such as tangram sets, geoboards and interlocking cubes. These resources were effectively used to demonstrate key mathematical concepts, including arithmetic operations, algebraic identities, fractions, geometry, symmetry, mensuration and data handling. In addition, materials such as plastic mirrors, playing cards, dice, number balance sets, volume relationship kits, geared clocks and dummy currency were introduced to establish real-life connections, making abstract concepts more concrete and relatable. The second day emphasised technology integration through training on Geometer's Sketchpad (GSP) software. Teachers learned to construct geometric figures, verify key theorems and explore transformations including reflection, rotation and translation. The training programme proved to be highly enriching, fostering conceptual clarity, enhancing student engagement and encouraging innovative teaching practices.

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