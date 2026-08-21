Saint Soldier School shines at athletics meet

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, excelled at the CBSE Cluster XVI Athletics Tournament in Fatehabad. The U-17 boys’ team emerged Overall Champion, winning 11 gold and one bronze medals, and qualified for the Nationals. Pranav Thakur, Kush Dahiya, Ashwin Rao, Amit Yadav and Dinkar contributed to the victory. Gurnoor also qualified for the Nationals after winning silver in the U-19 100m sprint. Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the athletes and coach Surinder Pal.

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