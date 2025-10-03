Saint Soldier students bag prizes in Talent Trove

Pre-primary students of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, won prizes in the inter-school competition, ‘Talent Trove 2025’, hosted by St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh. In ‘Fancy Footwork’, a fancy dress competition based on the theme, ‘Healthy Food vs. Junk Food’, Ravya Attri of pre-nursery secured the third position. In ‘Create to Narrate’, a storytelling competition on the theme, ‘Importance of Gratitude’, Nitya Adhikari of KG captivated the judges with her expressive narration and was awarded the first position. School Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the young achievers for their remarkable performances.

Advertisement