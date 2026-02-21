Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, celebrated the performance of athletes at the Chandigarh North District Athletics Championship 2025-26, held at the Sports Complex, Sector 7 and organised by the Chandigarh Athletics Association. The school contingent delivered a remarkable performance, securing a total of 17 medals - nine gold, two silver and six bronze - across various track and field events. Ashwin Rao (Class X) won gold in the 600 metres race. Kush Dahiya (Class IX) clinched gold in the pentathlon and silver in the 60 metres race. Shresth (Class X) earned bronze in the 600 metres, while Sakshi (Class X) secured gold in shot put. Diya (Class VIII) won silver in the javelin throw. Tanveer Kaur (Class VII-D) secured bronze in the U-14 triathlon event comprising 60 metres, 600 metres and long jump. In team events, the 4×100 metres relay team - Ashwin Rao, Kush Dahiya, Dinkar and Madhav - bagged gold, while the 4×100 metres mixed relay team comprising Ashwin Rao, Kush Dahiya, Diya, Dinkar and Aarya secured bronze. Yashveer also won gold in the 4×100 metres mixed relay in the U-12 category. Accompanying teachers Rajveer Kaur and Surinder Pal Singh also excelled. Rajveer won silver in the javelin throw (35+ category), while Singh secured gold in the 3,000 metres race walk (35+ category). Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated all achievers for their dedication, perseverance and exemplary sporting spirit, which brought pride and honour to the institution.

