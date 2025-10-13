DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Saksham wins silver in TT championship

Saksham wins silver in TT championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Saksham Sharda, a bright student of Class VIII at DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, brought laurels to his school and parents by winning the silver medal at the Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship 2025. The championship was organised under the aegis of the Panchkula District Sports Council at the local Indoor Sports Complex, where a large number of talented players from various schools and sports academies across the district participated. Saksham showcased remarkable skill, precision in serves and excellent reflexes throughout the competition, winning several tough matches and securing his place in the finals. His achievement is the result of his dedication, discipline and consistent practice. According to his coach and sports teacher Navjot Singh, Saksham is committed to the game and practices diligently every day. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta congratulated Saksham on his outstanding performance.

