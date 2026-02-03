DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Samandeep honoured for outstanding performance in kickboxing

Samandeep honoured for outstanding performance in kickboxing

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrated a significant achievement as its student Samandeep Kaur of Class X ‘A’ was honoured by the Hon’ble Education Minister of Punjab, S. Harjot Singh Bains, for her outstanding performance in kickboxing and taekwondo. The honour was conferred during the Republic Day programme held at the historic Polo Ground, Patiala, in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials and a large gathering. The recognition reflects Samandeep Kaur’s dedication, perseverance and rigorous training, as well as the school’s emphasis on nurturing talent beyond academics. The management, principal, staff and students congratulated her on the achievement, reiterating the school’s commitment to promoting sportsmanship, discipline and holistic development.

