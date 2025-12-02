Samavesh Utsav at GMSSS-21, Chandigarh

Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh's state-level Samavesh Utsav promoted inclusive education and empowered Children with Special Needs (CWSN) at GMSSS-21, Chandigarh. The event was graced by Nitish Singla, Director of School Education, who appreciated the efforts of schools and teachers. A total of 85 students received aids and appliances to enhance their accessibility, learning opportunities, and mobility support. The distribution aimed to promote greater independence among CWSN across Chandigarh. A skill-training exhibition showcased the students' creative and vocational abilities. Smartphones were presented to five students to enhance their digital learning. National-Level Special Olympic Achievers were recognised, including Priya, gold medallist in badminton (June 2025), Dipanshu Dev, gold medallist in table tennis and Prince selected for the national-level cycling competition. The dignitaries congratulated the achievers and motivated all students to pursue their goals with determination. Sukhpal Kaur, Principal, GMSSS-21, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing hope that the aids and appliances provided would significantly support students in their journey towards independence and excellence. The programme concluded with a collective rendition of the National Anthem in sign language, symbolising unity, inclusion and respect for diversity.

