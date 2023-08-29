'Samvidhi' concludes at DPS, Chandigarh

The fifth edition of the legal conclave, ‘Samvidhi’, an initiative and annual event of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, held on August 25 and 26, came to an end with much fanfare. Nearly 300 students from Tricity schools as well as pan India participated. The opening ceremony was held on August 25. Dhiraj Nayar, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Boston Globe Media, was the chief guest and Neeraj Nayar, MLA, Himachal Pradesh, was the guest of honour. Principal Reema Dewan, in her welcome address, reiterated her commitment to skill-based learning and empowerment of students for life. With the objective of collaborative learning and healthy competition, the fifth edition of the legal fest included The Moot Court, Legal Entrepreneurship, G20 Summit Simulation and the Quiz to test and hone the intellectual prowess of the students of Class IX to XII. On the second day, Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the chief guest. Justice Meenakshi Mehta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) were the guests of honour. Cash prizes of over Rs 1 lakh were awarded to the winners in various events. The Overall Best School Trophy was won by BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. Students presented a street play on gender equality, melodious songs and dances. The day ended with a live performance by singer and music composer B Praak.