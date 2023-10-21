Sanawar Lit-Fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 20

The eighth edition of The Sanawar Literary Fest-2023, concluded at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, last evening with more than 45 students representing 13 prestigious schools exhibiting their talent.

A host of activities such as poster making, slogan writing and Ad-a-Jingle were organised on the first day of the two-day fest.

Showcasing their creativity, students made a variety of posters and recited self-written poems in the Ad -a Jingle competition on the theme ‘Incredible India.’

Seven students from the host school, who have published their books, reflected on their literary drive on the occasion. They dwelt upon the significance of reading as the first requirement for becoming a writer.

The Basantar Memorial Declamation Contest dedicated to the memory of second lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, an alumnus of the school, who was awarded Param Veer Chakra, marked the concluding event. The young soldier had made supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.

For her eloquent speech, Gayatri Sud (pic), a student of the school, was adjudged the best speaker. However, following the past tradition of the school, the host School passed on the Basantar Memorial Trophy to Ipshita Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, who was declared the First Runner- Up.

#Solan