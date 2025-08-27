Sanawar students explore creativity

The Lawrence School, Sanawar hosted two workshops conducted by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Delhi, on August 23 and 24. These sessions, held in collaboration with eminent artists and facilitators, provided students with unique opportunities to explore both the visual and sculptural dimensions of art. The first, a two-day Art Workshop on “Drawing by Elimination”, was led by guest artists Jahnvi Soni and Bandana Agarwal. Students were introduced to innovative approaches inspired by the works of masters such as Amitava Das and Rabindranath Tagore, reimagining image-making through negative spaces, erased words, and creative accidents. With black ball pens in hand, the young learners discovered how complexity can emerge from simplicity, developing a deeper understanding of autonomy, chance, and perspective in art. Simultaneously, the Sculpture Workshop was also conducted by Charanjit Singh, Lecturer at the Government College of Arts, Chandigarh, and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 50 students. He shared valuable insights into terracotta pot-making and clay modelling techniques and also guided the students for a collaborative project using PoP and waste newspapers, which resulted in a creative representation of “The Sanawar Landscaping.” The sessions offered students a hands-on experience with diverse materials, encouraging them to channel their imagination into meaningful artistic expressions. Speaking about the workshops, Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon remarked, “At Sanawar, we believe in nurturing creativity by offering our students the opportunity to engage with masters of their craft. These workshops with KNMA not only introduced new techniques but also instilled in our learners the value of imagination, experimentation, and expression—skills that go beyond art and enrich life itself.”

