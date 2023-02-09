Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The school held an annual prize distribution function and inaugurated its main entrance gate, which has been christened after Swami Tulsi Nand Saraswati. A spiritual personality, Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari, president, Jairam Educational Institutions (Delhi, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kurukshetra), was the chief guest and Pawan Garg, president of the school, presided over the function. A yajna was performed on this occasion. Students presented a range of cultural activities. The chief guest along with members of the school management gave away prizes to meritorious students. He announced a grant of Rs 2,50,000 for further development of the school and donated 2,500 books to students.