Sanjay Gandhi Memorial school organises NSS Camp

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Ladwa, organised an NSS Camp at Bakali on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The programme started with heartfelt floral tributes to both the great souls by school president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Narender Sharma, teachers, volunteers and villagers. In his address, Pawan Garg said both the great souls had contributed immensely to India’s freedom movement. He said the advent of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was a turning point in the Indian freedom movement, as Gandhi transformed it into a movement of the Indian masses, which left the British helpless. He referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri as an ardent Gandhian and a leader with indomitable will who successfully led the country during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. The NSS programme aimed to spread the message of cleanliness, discipline, patriotism, selfless service and social responsibility among students. NSS volunteers actively participated in various activities and paid floral tributes to the two great national leaders. The volunteers highlighted the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly truth, non-violence and cleanliness, and remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri for his simplicity, honesty, patriotism and dedication to the nation. The students also created awareness among the local community about cleanliness and maintaining a healthy environment. School Principal Narender Sharma appreciated the sincere efforts of the NSS volunteers and encouraged students to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in their daily lives. The programme concluded with a pledge to uphold the values of service, cleanliness, unity and responsibility towards the nation. Sarpanch Parvinder Singh, Tarsem Singh Bakali, Jagjeet Singh, Ashok Kumar and teachers of the school were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement