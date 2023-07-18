Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A workshop on ‘Anapanasati’, the first stage of ‘Vipassana’, was organised at the school. Introducing resource person of the workshop Aparna Khurana, Principal Dherminder Khera said Aparna Khurana is a constant practitioner of ‘Vipassana’ and she is propagating it in the interest of common people. He welcomed and thanked Aparna Khurana and Gagan Banerjee on behalf of the School Management Committee.
