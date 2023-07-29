Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

English poem recitation, story-telling and picture composition competitions were held in the school. Students of Nursery to Prep-II participated in rhyme recitation. Orwin Khelwar, Abhinandan and Anmol Singh got first second and third positions, respectively, in Nursery A1. Priyanshi, Vejal and Vaidik got first, second and third positions, respectively, in Nursery A2. Bristi, Sunaina and Hardik got first, second and third positions, respectively, in Prep I A-1. In picture composition, Divya, Gorvi and Varnika of Prep-II A1 got first, second and third positions, respectively. Radhya, Nimrat and Gurman of Prep-II A2 got first, second and third positions, respectively. Himani, Akshita and Manan Rana of Prep-II A3 got first, second and third positions, respectively. In the story telling activity, Avni of Class I-A got the first position and Kritika of Class I-B got the second position. Yashika of Class II-A got the first position and Varisthi of Class II-B got the second position. Vadik of Class III A got the first position, Vanshi of Class III B got second and Jasreet, Avni and Laksh Rana of Class III C got the third position. Ishant, Vedika and Divya of Class IV A got the first position, Devansh and Paridhi of Class IV B second and Vrinda and Jashanpreet of Class IV C got the third position. Harman of Class V A got the first, Avni of Class V B got second and Taneet and Nikunj of Class V C got the third position.