Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Divya and Ansh, two students of the school, have excelled in NEET-2023 and JEE Mains-2023, respectively, and have brought laurels to the school, parents and the area. On behalf of the school management, the school’s secretary Ravinder Bansal congratulated the two students and encouraged other students that they should also work hard by taking inspiration from successful students. Divya got 609 marks in NEET-2023 and secured MBBS seat in Bhagat Phool Singh Government Women’s Medical College, Khanpur Kalana, Sonipat. Ansh Pujara got 99 percentile in JEE Mains-2023 and got admission in the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.