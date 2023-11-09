Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora Ladwa

Maharishi Valmiki Parkash Utsav was celebrated at the school. The school management, Principal, teachers and other staff paid floral tribute to Maharishi Valmiki. Former sarpanch of Dhanora village Baburam felicitated the sanitation workers on behalf of the school management and congratulated them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...
Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...
Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion
The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...