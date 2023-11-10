Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A state-of-the-art shooting range was inaugurated in the school. Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj along with Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Rohtak, were the chief guest and inaugurated the shooting range in the presence of school patron Parveen Gupta, school president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, joint secretary Narender Singhal, treasurer Jitender Singh Gill, Sakshi Khurana, president of the Municipal Committee, Ladwa, and Ramita Jindal, silver and bronze medals winner in shooting in Asian Games.
