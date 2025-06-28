Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, pays tributes to Sanjay Gandhi

Tributes were paid to Late Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary in the school. School president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal other management members, Principal Narender Sharma, Rajbir Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Rohit Seth and teachers offered flowers on the portrait of Sanjay Gandhi and bowed in reverence. Pawan Garg, while recalling Sanjay Gandhi, said he was a leader with progressive thinking who wanted to lead the country on the path of industrial development. He was very popular among the then youth for his vision, dynamic and charismatic leadership. He died on June 23, 1980. Keeping his unprecedented contribution and the sentiment of the people, Late Om Parkash Garg, the then MLC, MLA, and his team decided to establish a public school which was founded on September 17, 1980, after his name. Principal Narender Sharma said Sanjay Gandhi was a revolutionary leader who wanted to bring phenomenal changes in the system. But before he could realise his dreams, he fell victim to the unfortunate plane crash and died a premature death.

