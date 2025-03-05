Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

National Science Day was observed in the school to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist CV Raman in 1928. This year the theme of the day was “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat”. The Science Department of the school made arrangement for the visit of the student to the science labs and apprised them of use the apparatuses and how to carry out experiments. Principal Dherminder Khera, addressing the students and teachers, said it is very important to develop scientific temperament among the young learners as they have curiosity to explore, innovate and learn about new things. Explaining the Raman Effect to the students Dherminder Khera said Raman Effect shows the scattering of light when it passes through a transparent material and interacts with its molecules. Vice-Principal Narender Sharma, Rajbir Sharma, Poonam Sharma, science teachers, including Kavita Laller, Aman Sharma, Monika Devi, Swati, Kanwaljeet Kaur and Neelam Soni, were present on the occasion.