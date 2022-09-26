On the occasion of the 43rd Foundation Day of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanaura-Ladwa, chief guest Banto Kataria, wife of Ratan Lal Kataria, Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister Government of India and special guest. Justice Pritam Pal, former Lokayukta and former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, with hymns and vedic mantras made sacrifices in the yajna. Earlier, on the school premises, the Chief Guest was welcomed with garlands of flower. The chief guest, led by the school band, reached the yajnashala and took part in the complete offering. After this, she unveiled the foundation plaque of the auditorium, and announced a grant of Rs 11,00,000 for its construction work.