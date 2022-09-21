Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

The school campus reverberated with vedic hymns, as yajana was performed by Acharya Ranbir and Acharya Vikram Aditya on the 43rd Foundation Day of the school and to mark birthday of PM Narendra Modi. President Pawan Garg and his wife Rekha Garg were present as chief guests on the occasion. Hymns were presented by Acharya Pratap Arya and Sukhdev Arya.