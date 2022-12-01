Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

Students of classes Nursery to XII participated in a fashion show. Students in colourful costumes attracted everyone's attention by their gestures. A lucky draw was held on the occasion. Pushpinder of Class V won the first prize worth Rs 5,100, while Kumari Vidhi of Class XI won the second prize worth Rs 3100, Nishant of Class XII won the third prize worth Rs 2,100, and Ashmit of Class XII (Commerce) received the fourth prize worth Rs 1,100.