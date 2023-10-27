Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

About 45 students of the school participated in the Ruler Game State Tournament 2023-24 organised by the Ruler Game Association, Haryana, at Cygnus World School, Ambala. The players of the school won 30 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals and also the overall trophy. Under the guidance of sports teacher Sanjeev Mandhan, Rajwinder Kaur, Atul Saini, Shruti, Rakshit, Keshav, Vandana, Jasdeep, Bhakti, Jagriti, Avni, Jasmine, Sakshi, Abhimanyu, Hargun, Jasnoor, Pranjal and Naitik won medals.

