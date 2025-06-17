DT
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, felicitates newly elected governing body of Grain Market

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, felicitates newly elected governing body of Grain Market

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
The newly elected governing body of the Grain Market was felicitated by management and staff of the school on the school campus. President of the Grain Market Rajiv Arya along with vice-presidents Pradeep Panjeta and Sahib Singh, secretary Shubham Kamboj, treasurer Brij Bhushan, adviser Satpal Anand and Pramod Dhawan, president, Mandi Dharamshala Ladwa, were accorded a warm welcome on the school campus. School president Pawan Garg, secretary Ravinder Bansal, joint-secretary Narender Singhal, treasurer Jitendra Singh Gill, Sumit Garg, Director OPG School, Ladwa, Principal Narender Sharma and staff felicitated the newly elected governing body of the Grain Market by presenting them bouquet, garlands and mementos. Pawan Garg congratulated all members of the governing body and wished them good luck for their tenure.

