Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, student clears NEET UG-2025

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, student clears NEET UG-2025

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Alish Saini brought laurels to the school, his parents and the region by securing All India Rank 1194 and 368 rank in the reserved category in NEET UG-2025. School president Pawan Garg congratulated Alish Saini and his parents on his extraordinary success and wished him a bright future. On behalf of the school management committee, school secretary Ravinder Bansal, Principal Narender Sharma and the teachers welcomed and congratulated Alish Saini and his grandmother Usha Devi by garlanding them on the school premises. Alish Saini’s father Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Bahlolpur, works as a conductor in the Haryana State Transport Department and his mother is a housewife. Alish Saini studied in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School from Nursery to Class XII. He attributed his success to the school, teachers, parents and God. He especially thanked the school management committee and staff.

